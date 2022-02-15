Scotiabank Trims Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Target Price to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Alithya Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE ALYA opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$346.18 million and a P/E ratio of -21.87. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$4.26.

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya’s integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

