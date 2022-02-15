Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

