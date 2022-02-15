Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $77.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.76 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $59.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $308.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.49 billion to $314.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.13 billion to $324.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

