Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Victrex 1 4 5 0 2.40

Victrex has a consensus price target of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.99 billion 3.28 $3.45 billion N/A N/A Victrex $419.28 million 5.57 $100.16 million N/A N/A

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victrex beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in club and road management activities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

