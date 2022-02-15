Comparing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Saul Centers alerts:

45.3% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saul Centers and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.56%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.96, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $225.21 million 4.85 $40.38 million $1.46 31.58 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 19.21% 14.58% 2.66% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saul Centers beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics, and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.