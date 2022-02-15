The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 249,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

