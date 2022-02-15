StockNews.com Downgrades Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Hold

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,745. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

