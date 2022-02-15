StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to “Buy”

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:NEU opened at $312.44 on Friday. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.21 and its 200-day moving average is $339.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $3,651,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

