StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to “Buy”

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NYSE:NEU opened at $312.44 on Friday. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.21 and its 200-day moving average is $339.77.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
