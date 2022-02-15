Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $337,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

