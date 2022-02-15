Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 749,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,403 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 216,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,574 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

