StockNews.com Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Hold

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

