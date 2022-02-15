StockNews.com Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Hold

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.07.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
