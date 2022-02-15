Citigroup Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $350.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.34.

LH opened at $272.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.57. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $15,711,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

