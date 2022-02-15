Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $800.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYSE BIO opened at $620.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $673.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

