Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $800.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NYSE BIO opened at $620.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $673.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.10.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
