BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 465 at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 401 ($5.43) to GBX 465 ($6.29) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 453.22 ($6.13).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 400.65 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 418 ($5.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.91). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £369 ($499.32).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

