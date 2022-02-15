Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Hold

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.23.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

