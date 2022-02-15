Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Shares of WCN opened at C$152.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$176.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$162.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.44.
In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,563.19.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
