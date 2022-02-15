Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WCN opened at C$152.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$176.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$162.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.44.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,563.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

