Financial Comparison: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) versus Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artivion and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Artivion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $253.23 million 2.75 -$16.68 million $0.03 590.53 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artivion beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

