Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NETI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Eneti has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eneti by 8,059.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

