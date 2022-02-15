APA (NASDAQ:APA) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Financial Comparison

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get APA alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 10 1 2.67 SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

APA presently has a consensus target price of $35.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than APA.

Profitability

This table compares APA and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32% SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. APA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 2.63 -$4.86 billion $1.50 21.43 SM Energy $1.13 billion 3.83 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.37

SM Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 4.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.74, indicating that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats SM Energy on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.