HC Wainwright Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $6.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.