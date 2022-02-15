HC Wainwright Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $6.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
APDN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.
