Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $221.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.94.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $111.64 on Friday. Square has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Square by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

