Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NPSNY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Naspers stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

