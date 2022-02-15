First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.68% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

