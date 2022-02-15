ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce $134.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $557.91 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

