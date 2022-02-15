Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88. 71,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 134,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

