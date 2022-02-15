InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Trading Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. 9,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18.
About InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterCure (IRCLF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.