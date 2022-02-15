Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Stock Price Down 7%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) shares traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 112,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,330,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 364.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

