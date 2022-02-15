Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RNGR stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
