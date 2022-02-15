Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RNGR stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.