Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

