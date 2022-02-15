Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $36,358.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

