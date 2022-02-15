Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 2,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in ?clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

