Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teucrium Wheat Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 720 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 22.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.31.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

