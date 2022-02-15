Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

PDC Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 3.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

