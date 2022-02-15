KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

