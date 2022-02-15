Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,153,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,880,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 368,426 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $5,505,064. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

