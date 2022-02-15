Royal Bank of Canada Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$36.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.46.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.04. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$24.93 and a 1-year high of C$31.78. The company has a market cap of C$43.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.51%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

