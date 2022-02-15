Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cormark cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.32.

MFC opened at C$27.05 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

