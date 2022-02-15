Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. The firm has a market cap of C$619.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.73. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

