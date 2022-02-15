NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 3.1%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. 1,414,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,582,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

