Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €79.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.16 ($71.77).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €28.15 ($31.99) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.68.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

