Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €79.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.16 ($71.77).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €28.15 ($31.99) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.68.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.