Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

