Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Acquires 9,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($25.03) per share, with a total value of £166,500 ($225,304.47).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,789 ($24.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,034.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,132.57. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,714 ($23.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.73). The firm has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

ICP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.60) to GBX 2,885 ($39.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($34.44) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.