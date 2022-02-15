Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

Basf stock opened at €66.45 ($75.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is €64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

