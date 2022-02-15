Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

