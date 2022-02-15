ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

