JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

CRS stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

