Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £16,592.04 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).
LON:BEZ opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
