Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £16,592.04 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total value of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. Citigroup upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

