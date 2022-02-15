TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.55-$5.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 321,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

