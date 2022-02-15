Financial Analysis: Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) versus Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 9.20% 7.54% 1.86% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Great Elm Capital and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Great Elm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.34%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.45 -$31.96 million $0.08 36.75 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Blue Owl Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Great Elm Capital pays out 500.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

