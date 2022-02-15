AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a £115 ($155.62) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £100 ($135.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.14) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($142.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.79) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.44).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,381 ($113.41) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,503.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,582.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £129.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.97) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

